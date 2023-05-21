Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers could reportedly walk away from the NBA

Golden State Warriors general manager and president of basketball operations Bob Myers is the architect of the latest NBA dynasty. As the franchise heads into a crucial offseason, Myers faces a decision that could take him away from basketball.

Myers, age 48, and the Warriors have engaged in contract talks for months. However, the two sides remain far apart on a deal and Golden State is expected to trim its payroll this summer. While Myers has been with the organization for the entirety of his career as an NBA executive, there is a growing chance that he leaves this offseason.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Myers is believed to be choosing between staying with the Warriors or walking away from basketball. With a decision still weeks away, there is a belief that Myers might be ready to take a break.

“There is a strong expectation in Golden State that Myers, if he ultimately elects to depart from his post as president of basketball operations, will not work in the league next season. He’s simply too close to all of the Warriors’ pillars to rush off and take another job…All the latest indications suggest that, if Myers chooses to leave, it will be because he needs a break and wants to spend more time with his family before tackling his next challenge.” Marc Stein on Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers

As previously reported by The Athletic, multiple organizations have been eyeing Myers this year. The Washington Wizards were among the teams focused on Myers, but that vacancy could be filled by Michael Winger

Not only is Myers being pursued by NBA teams, but Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic also reported that other pro sports teams along with private equity funds are interested in hiring him this summer.

Myers was previously a sports agent, beginning his career as an intern in 1997 before working his way up to vice president of SFX Sports and then as the top agent for the Wasserman Media Group. With a wife and three daughters, Myers could take a few years away from basketball to be with his family before making an NBA return when he’s ready for it. When that time comes, he’ll be the most coveted executive available to NBA teams.