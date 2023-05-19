Golden State Warriors reportedly made massive contract offer to keep GM Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly doing all they can to keep general manager Bob Myers, including giving him an offer that would make him one of the highest-paid GMs in NBA history.

This summer could be a paradigm shift moment in Golden State Warriors history. After winning the NBA title in 2022, the franchise dealt with in-fighting (literally), a sluggish start to the season, injuries, the continued erosion of Klay Thompson’s skills, and then a disappointing second-round elimination in defense of their title this May.

Following their ouster by the Los Angeles Lakers, there is a belief around the NBA that the team could shake up its roster this summer. Speculation has started that Jordan Poole or Jonathan Kuminga could be traded, or they will let team great Draymond Green walk if he opts out of his contract, as he is expected to do.

Golden State Warriors record (’22-’23): 44-38

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Yet, before any of that happens, they have to figure out their general manager situation. Bob Myers, the architect of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, is in the final year of his contract, which reportedly runs out on June 30. Earlier this week, reports claimed the two sides had not talked in some time and all signs pointed to Myers taking his talents elsewhere in 2023-2024. Well, it seems that the result may be more by Myers’ choosing than the team.

On Friday, the San Franciso Chronicle reported that the team has made Bob Myers an offer that would make him the highest-paid general manager in the sport. Miami Heat president and GM Pat Riley is the highest paid in the league currently, as he reportedly makes $11 million annually.

It will be very interesting if the reports are true and Myers chooses freedom and a new challenge over record money with a top team. It could be a sign that he believes the Golden State Warriors are a sinking dynasty.