Going Camping: New York Jets

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Owners of the longest active postseason drought in the league, the New York Jets are trying to find their way back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010-11.

The front office was aggressive, picking four presumptive starters during the first 36 picks of the draft, and the offense appears upgraded at every key position as quarterback Zach Wilson and coach Robert Saleh enter their second year together.

Training camp location: Florham Park, N.J.

Atlantic Health Jets Training Center

Rookie report date: July 19

Veteran report date: July 26

Key Acquisitions: S Jordan Whitehead, TE C.J. Uzomah, OG Laken Tomlinson, TE Tyler Conklin, K Greg Zuerlein, CB D.J. Reed, DE Jacob Martin

Key Losses: K Matt Ammendola, OG Greg Van Roten, OT Isaiah Williams, TE Ryan Griffin, WR Jamison Crowder, DE Shaq Lawson, OT Morgan Moses, DE Folorunso Fatukasi

Improving the secondary was among the top priorities for general manager Joe Douglas, and the Jets were able to do just that ahead of the 2022 season.

New York signed safety Jordan Whitehead and cornerback D.J. Reed, while also re-signing safety Lamarcus Joyner. The Jets also used the fourth-overall pick to select cornerback Ahmad Gardner to pair with Reed.

After losing defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Folorunso Fatukasi, New York had to address its pass rush, and did so by signing Jacob Martin and drafting Jermaine Johnson II late in the first round.

Quarterback Zach Wilson did lose a slot threat in Jamison Crowder, but now has tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in his arsenal. Former Ohio State wideout Garrett Wilson was also drafted in the first round, and Wilson can also lean more on the run game with second-round pick Breece Hall in the Jets' backfield.

Offensive guard Laken Tomlinson will be tasked with helping to protect Wilson on an offensive line that lost tackles Morgan Moses and Isaiah Williams and guard Greg Van Roten.

Kicker Matt Ammendola was released, and now Greg Zuerlein is likely to be the starter unless Eddy Pineiro can steal the job from him.

–WEEK 1 IN FOCUS:

Ravens at Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Line: Ravens -6 (FanDuel)

Total: 45 points

The Jets’ defense will have their hands full against a frustrated Baltimore Ravens team that finished an injury-riddled season 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time of the Lamar Jackson era.

–WILSON TO WILSON

Tenth overall pick Garrett Wilson shone in a stacked Ohio State receiving corps, hauling in 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Zach Wilson ought to help him hit the over of 749.5 receiving yards (-115 at DraftKings). The rookie’s speed and athleticism will translate nicely to the NFL and he won’t draw much double-coverage playing with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

–Field Level Media