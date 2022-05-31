Giorgio Chiellini reportedly to join LAFC

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Italian soccer star Giorgio Chiellini reportedly will sign with Los Angeles FC this week.

The center back is leaving Juventus after 18 years and will join the Major League Soccer club, according to ESPN and Italian soccer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chiellini, 37, had been with Juventus since 2004, winning nine league titles and five Coppa Italias with the club. He announced earlier in May that he would be leaving after the season. He is third on Juventus’ list of match appearances, behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon.

He is expected to sign his contract in the next few days and join LAFC later in June.

LAFC (9-3-2, 29 points) currently lead the MLS Western Conference by five points over second-place FC Dallas.

–Field Level Media