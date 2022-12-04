fbpx
Published December 4, 2022

Giants receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) out vs. Commanders

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss Sunday’s NFC East showdown against the visiting Washington Commanders due to an illness.

Commanders defensive end Chase Young also is inactive and will not make his season debut in East Rutherford, N.J., as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Also inactive for the Giants (7-4) are cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Darnay Holmes, guards Shane Lemieux and Joshua Ezedu, tight end Lawrence Cager and linebacker Elerson Smith.

Also sitting this one out for the Commanders (7-5) are wide receiver Dax Milne, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, linebacker De’Jon Harris and guards Chris Paul and Trai Turner.

–Field Level Media

