Giants receiver Kenny Golladay (illness) out vs. Commanders

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss Sunday’s NFC East showdown against the visiting Washington Commanders due to an illness.

Commanders defensive end Chase Young also is inactive and will not make his season debut in East Rutherford, N.J., as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Also inactive for the Giants (7-4) are cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Darnay Holmes, guards Shane Lemieux and Joshua Ezedu, tight end Lawrence Cager and linebacker Elerson Smith.

Also sitting this one out for the Commanders (7-5) are wide receiver Dax Milne, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, linebacker De’Jon Harris and guards Chris Paul and Trai Turner.

