Giants’ Tyrod Taylor to practice, could regain QB1 job

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor returned to practice Monday as New York opened his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve.

If Taylor proves healthy, he’s an option to leap back into the starting role over rookie Tommy DeVito for next Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers (6-6), NFL Network reported.

The Giants (4-8) are returning from a bye week that followed back-to-back wins with DeVito at the helm.

Taylor was placed on injured reserve with a rib injury on Nov. 4, along with tight end Darren Waller (hamstring). This is the earliest he was eligible to return to the 53-man roster based on IR rules.

Taylor, 34, had started three games while Daniel Jones was out with a neck issue. Jones landed on injured reserve with a knee injury, which pushed the undrafted DeVito into the QB1 role.

Taylor completed 57 of 87 passes for 579 yards and two touchdowns before he was placed on IR.

DeVito has completed 62.9 percent of his passes (66 of 105) for 697 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

