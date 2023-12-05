Giants to start Tommy DeVito despite Tyrod Taylor return

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s return to practice, rookie Tommy DeVito will start at quarterback for the New York Giants on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers.

“I just thought Tommy earned it,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday. “Went back, watched all the tape, thought he played two good games. Obviously there are things we can all work on. Thought he earned the right to play.”

The Giants (4-8) are returning from a bye week that followed back-to-back wins with DeVito, 25, at the helm.

DeVito has completed 62.9 percent of his passes (66 of 105) for 697 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions in five appearances this season. He entered back-to-back games after injuries to Daniel Jones and Taylor, then made his first start against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 12, a 49-17 road loss. In his three starts, he has six touchdowns and one interception against the Cowboys, New England Patriots and Washington Commanders.

A native of New Jersey who brought a state championship to powerhouse Don Bosco Prep High School, DeVito has become a fan favorite.

“I think Tommy has done a good job,” Daboll said. “He’s improved in each of the games he’s played. I thought he played well the last two games. Made good decisions, was accurate with the football and earned the right to play.”

Veteran Taylor, 34, was placed on injured reserve with a rib injury on Nov. 4. Monday was the earliest he was eligible to return to the 53-man roster based on IR rules. The move opened a 21-day window for Taylor to be activated from injured reserve, and he returned to practice on Monday.

Assuming Taylor remains healthy throughout the week, he’s reportedly expected to dress as the backup to DeVito on Monday night.

Taylor started three games while Jones was out with a neck issue. Jones landed on injured reserve with a knee injury, which pushed the undrafted DeVito into the QB1 role.

Taylor completed 57 of 87 passes for 579 yards and two touchdowns before he was placed on IR.

–Field Level Media