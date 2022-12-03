Giants add Mark Glowinski, Kenny Golladay to injury report

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants starting right guard Mark Glowinski and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been added to the injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the visiting Washington Commanders.

Glowinski (back) and Golladay (illness) are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in East Rutherford, N.J. Neither player was on Friday’s report.

Glowinski, 30, has started all 11 games for the Giants this season. He has played in 106 career games (85 starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2014-17), Indianapolis Colts (2018-21) and Giants.

Golladay, 29, has four catches for 51 yards in seven games this season — his second with New York.

Giants defensive back Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and offensive linemen Josh Ezeudu (neck) and Shane Lemieux (toe) have been ruled out for the game. New York lists 11 players as questionable, including wide receivers Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee).

–Field Level Media