Giants activate OF Mike Yastrzemski from injured list

The San Francisco Giants activated outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.

He started in right field and batted sixth against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, his first appearance since sustaining a left hamstring strain on July 30.

Yastrzemski, 33, entered the game batting .233 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 77 games this season, his fifth with the Giants. He is a career .241 hitter with 84 homers and 250 RBIs in 525 games.

San Francisco optioned outfielder Luis Matos to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. He made his major league debut on June 14 and is batting .250 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 59 games.

