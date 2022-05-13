Giancarlo Stanton (6 RBIs), Aaron Judge (4 RBIs) help Yankees blast White Sox

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge hit his major-league-leading 11th homer and started a seven-run eighth inning with a tiebreaking two-run infield single while Giancarlo Stanton hit a pair of early two-run homers and drove in a career-high six runs as the New York Yankees recorded a 15-7 victory over the host Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

The Yankees won their fourth straight and for the 16th time in 18 games thanks to their biggest inning of the season.

Joe Kelly (0-1) was one strike away from keeping the game tied when he walked pinch hitter Gleyber Torres in the eighth.

After Kelly issued his third straight walk by putting DJ LeMahieu on, Judge chopped a 1-1 curveball to second baseman Leury Garcia, who fielded the ball on the shortstop side, giving Judge enough time to beat the throw and give the Yankees a 9-7 lead when Torres raced through third base coach Luis Rojas’ stop sign.

Stanton homered in the first and third off Dylan Cease and then followed up Judge’s hit with a two-run bases-loaded single off Tanner Banks in the eighth. Josh Donaldson capped the inning with a three-run homer.

Judge’s hustle and Kelly’s inability to command the strike zone occurred after Yoan Moncada hit a tying three-run homer with nobody out in the seventh off Jonathan Loaisiga (1-1), who kept the game tied by getting three groundouts.

Judge connected in the seventh against Ryan Burr for a 456-foot drive into the left field bleachers for a 7-4 lead and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI triple ahead of Stanton’s second homer and LeMahieu contributed an RBI double an inning after Stanton’s second homer.

AJ Pollock hit an RBI double and Garcia hit a two-run single in the second as Chicago lost for the third time in 10 games. The White Sox also scored when Gil threw a wild pitch before striking out Anderson to end the fourth.

Cease allowed six runs and six hits to go along with a career high tying 11 strikeouts in four innings.

Gil allowed four runs on five hits in four innings in his seventh career start. He struck out five and walked two after pitching to a 9.53 ERA so far with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

–Field Level Media