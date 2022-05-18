Gerrit Cole is sharp, Yankees strike early, Orioles lose

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Gerrit Cole allowed two runs on six hits over seven innings to power the New York Yankees to a 3-2 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The Yankees got all they would need with two outs in their first at-bat.

After consecutive singles by Anthony Rizzo and Josh Donaldson, Gleyber Torres’ double to right scored Rizzo to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead before they tripled their lead without even putting the ball in play.

Donaldson scored on Jordan Lyles’ wild pitch, with catcher Anthony Bemboom compounding the miscue by throwing wildly to Lyles who was covering home to prevent Donaldson from scoring, enabling Torres to score for a 3-0 lead.

After Cole (4-0) allowed two hits in the first inning, he gave up just two hits combined over the next four innings. He also struck out the side in the fourth and the first two hitters he faced in the fifth.

But the Orioles got to Cole in the sixth. Cedric Mullins, who led off with a single, scored on Austin Hays’ double to left to trim the lead to 3-1. After Hays advanced to third on Anthony Santander’s groundout, he scored on Trey Mancini’s grounder to second, just beating catcher Jose Trevino’s tag.

Cole, who finished with five strikeouts and no walks, was relieved by Clay Holmes, who held the Orioles scoreless for the final two innings to pick up his third save of the season.

Lyles (2-4) recovered from his rocky start and finished having allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.

Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Yankees, while Hays went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Orioles.

–Field Level Media