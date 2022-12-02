Georgia Tech sets pace and routs Northeastern

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore scored 16 points apiece as Georgia Tech blew out cold-shooting Northeastern 81-63 in Atlanta, Ga., Friday night.

Kelly hit 4 of 5 of his 3-point attempts and Moore, who set a career high in scoring, made all 10 of his free throw attempts and added nine rebounds as the Yellow Jackets (5-3) won for the second time in five games. They recovered from a rough start to shoot 47.1 percent in the first half, and better than that well into the second half, before finishing at 44.4 percent for the game.

Jahmyl Telfort finished with 11 points and four assists for Northeastern (1-6). He began the night at 15.8 points per game, the only Huskies player averaging in double figures. Jared Turner and Masai Troutman contributed 10 points apiece, Joe Pridgen chipped in nine and Alexander Nwagha added eight points and seven rebounds.

Northeastern, which entered the game shooting 38.6 percent from the floor, hit only 29.7 percent in the first half, dragged down by going 2 of 17 from 3-point range. The Huskies shot 40.9 percent in the second half to finish at 33.9 percent for the night. Turner went 3 of 5 from long range, as the team was 5-25 beyond the arc.

Georgia Tech scored the last six points of the first half to lead 42-26 at intermission, and never let Northeastern within single digits again.

The Huskies were within 12 points with 15:52 left in the game, but the Yellow Jackets went on a 9-0 run to push the lead to 21 at 58-37 with 12:33 to play. Lance Terry scored four points during that burst.

The closest Northeastern got after that was 17 points. Georgia Tech’s largest lead was 23 with under eight minutes to play.

Off the Yellow Jackets’ bench, Rodney Howard added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Terry scored 11 points.

Each team started slowly, but while the Huskies sputtered throughout the first half, the Yellow Jackets hit 10 of their last 15 shots. They stretched their lead to 16 points for the first time, 42-26, when Dallan “Deebo” Coleman’s jumper bounced in off the rim at the halftime buzzer.

Miles led the Yellow Jackets at the break with 11 points, while Telfort had 10 for the Huskies.

