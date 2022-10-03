Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, potential No. 1 pick, sidelined 1-2 weeks

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is out 1-2 weeks with a knee injury, head coach Kirby Smart said on Monday.

Carter, a projected top-five NFL draft pick, injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee when he took a shot to that area in Saturday’s game against Missouri.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to be, but it doesn’t look good for this week,” Smart said.

Carter entered the game with an ankle injury, but Smart said he lobbied to re-enter the game. Georgia (5-0) faces Auburn this week, followed by a game against Vanderbilt and the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs’ bye week.

ESPN ranks Carter as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft and The Athletic ranks him as the top defensive prospect in the draft.

–Field Level Media