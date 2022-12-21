Georgia closes strong to hold off Chattanooga

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kario Oquendo scored 22 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, to lead Georgia to a 72-65 victory over visiting Chattanooga on Wednesday in Athens, Ga.

Oquendo shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, to go along with three rebounds, while Terry Roberts added 14 points and six assists. Braelen Bridges chipped in 12 points and two rebounds, with Jailyn Ingram finishing with 10 points and three assists.

The Bulldogs (9-3), who won for the fifth time in the past six games, shot 23 of 51 (45.1 percent) from the field, including 6 of 19 (31.6 percent) from 3-point range. Georgia outrebounded the Mocs 35-32.

Chattanooga (8-5), which led by eight with 13:39 left in the game, was led by Jamal Johnson, who had a game-high 23 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jake Stephens had 10 points, a game-high eight rebounds and four assists, while Dalvin White had 10 points and four assists.

The Mocs, who have dropped two straight after a six-game winning streak, shot 21 of 55 (38.2 percent) from the field, including 14 of 39 (35.9 percent) from beyond the arc.

After Johnson’s layup gave the Mocs a 55-50 lead with 8:33 remaining, the Bulldogs countered with a 10-5 run to tie the game at 60 following Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe’s layup with 4:25 to go.

After Oquendo made three free throws over the Bulldogs’ next two possessions to give Georgia a 63-60 lead with 2:32 left, Johnson tied the game with a 3-pointer eight seconds later.

Oquendo followed with a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 66-63 lead they didn’t relinquish with 1:48 to go.

After KC Hankton missed a 3-pointer for the Mocs with 1:08 left, Bridges made two free throws for a 68-63 lead with 43 seconds left.

The Bulldogs ended the game on a 17-5 run.

Stephens’ 3-pointer gave the Mocs a 32-24 lead with 2:20 left in the first half, but the Bulldogs closed on a 6-1 run to pull to within 33-30 at halftime.

–Field Level Media