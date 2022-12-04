Georgia a nearly unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia was the No. 1 team in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the regular season released Sunday.

The Bulldogs (13-0) received 62 of the 63 first-place votes and lead the poll for the ninth straight week and 12th time this season.

No. 2 Michigan (13-0) received the other first-place vote, with TCU (12-1), Ohio State (12-1) and Alabama (10-2) rounding out the top five.

Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and TCU were also the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings released Sunday.

The Bulldogs and Buckeyes will meet in the Dec. 31 Peach Bowl at Atlanta, while the Wolverines and Horned Frogs will play the same day in the Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.

Tennessee (10-2), Pac-12 champion Utah (10-3), Southern California (11-2), Penn State (10-2) and ACC champion Clemson (11-2) make up the rest of the AP top 10.

Big 12 champion Kansas State (10-3) moved up two spots to No. 11.

Tulane (11-2) climbed to No. 14, a season high, after winning the American Athletic Conference.

Sun Belt champion Troy (11-2) made its debut in the poll at No. 23.

