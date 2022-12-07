Georgetown outlasts Siena behind Brandon Murray

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Murray scored 20 points and Primo Spears added 18 on 7-11 shooting as Georgetown outlasted Siena 75-68 on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.

Jay Heath tallied 16 points for the Hoyas (5-5), while Qudus Wahab scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Georgetown en route to his second double-double this season. Four of five Georgetown starters scored at least ten points.

Jackson Stormo led the Saints (5-4) with 21 points, while Jared Billups grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Andrew Platek scored all 12 of his points in the first half and paced Siena with four 3-pointers on seven attempts. The Saints shot 9-27 from beyond the arc and made just three triples in the second half.

Georgetown took the lead for good in the second half behind a 12-0 burst that put them ahead 62-56. The Saints missed five shots in a row during the Hoyas’ surge after they grabbed a 56-50 lead on an 8-0 run.

Akok Akok slammed down his first two points of the night on an alley-oop finish from a Primo Spears lob with 2:30 left that gave the Hoyas a 72-64 lead, their largest lead of the night up to that point.

The Hoyas held an 18-2 advantage in fast-break points and repeatedly used their quickness to overwhelm the Saints.

Siena used a relentless press defense to try to claw their way back into it, but the Hoyas remained composed and finished the night with just seven turnovers, one more than their season-low of six against UMBC.

Georgetown shot 4-8 (50 percent) from beyond the arc in the second half after making just one 3-pointer in the first half.

Georgetown outshot Siena by 22.8 percent in the first half, but the Saints canned six 3-pointers against the Hoyas’ one triple to stay competitive in a first period that no team led by more than four points.

Andrew Platek went 3-3 from long range in the game’s first four minutes and scored nine of Siena’s first 12 points, all of which came from beyond the arc. He scored all 12 of his points in the first period and led the Saints’ 3-point barrage with four triples.

Siena didn’t make a 2-pointer for the game’s first 7:56.

Platek’s 3-pointers kept the Saints ahead until Jay Heath swished a baseline pull-up jumper that put the Hoyas up 33-32 with 3:27 left. Georgetown led 37-36 at the break.

–Field Level Media