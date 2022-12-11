fbpx
Published December 11, 2022

Gen.G Mobil1 Racing win Rocket League Fall Split Major

Students from dozens of schools throughout Wisconsin take part in the Wisconsin High School Esports Association's State Championship Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Game On in Fond du Lac Wisconsin. Teams compete in 4 games during the event. Overwatch, Rocket League, League of Legends, and Smash Ultimate. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Fon Game On 041319 Dcr0031
Credit: Doug Raflik, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Gen.G Mobil1 Racing defeated Moist Esports 4-2 in Sunday’s grand final of the Rocket League Championship Series Fall Split Major in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Gen.G Mobil1 Racing earned $100,000 and 32 RLCS Circuit Ranking Points for the victory, with Moist Esports taking home $60,000 and 24 points.

After Moist opened with a 3-1 win on Mannfield (Night), Gen.G Mobil1 Racing surged ahead with a 1-0 victory on Aquadome and a 2-1 decision on DFH Stadium — both in overtime.

Moist evened the match with a 2-1 win on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk), but Gen.G Mobil1 Racing secured the title with a 4-1 win on Wasteland (Night) and a 3-2 victory on Neo Tokyo.

The winning lineup for Gen.G Mobil1 Racing featured Jack “ApparentlyJack” Benton and Joseph “noly” Kidd of England and American Nick “Chronic” Iwanski. Noe “Pollo” C. of the United States is the team’s substitute and Braxton “Allushin” Lagarec is the head coach.

Rocket League Championship Series Fall Split Major prize pool:
1. $100,000 — Gen.G Mobil1 Racing
2. $60,000 — Moist Esports
3-4. $25,500 — Team Secret, FaZe Clan
5-8. $12,000 — Karmine Corp, Version1, Oxygen Esports, Team Liquid
9-11. $9,000 — G2 Esports, PWR, Spacestation Gaming
12-14. $6,000 — The Club, Team Falcons, Quadrant
15-16. $3,000 — Pioneers, James Cheese

–Field Level Media

