Gen.G Mobil1 Racing win Rocket League Fall Split Major

Credit: Doug Raflik, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Gen.G Mobil1 Racing defeated Moist Esports 4-2 in Sunday’s grand final of the Rocket League Championship Series Fall Split Major in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Gen.G Mobil1 Racing earned $100,000 and 32 RLCS Circuit Ranking Points for the victory, with Moist Esports taking home $60,000 and 24 points.

First LAN. First Major. First Place. ?? Thank you to everyone that cheered our boys on and supported them until the end. We're incredibly proud of their achievements and we can't wait to see what the future holds. This is just the beginning.@mobil1racing #GenGxMobil1 pic.twitter.com/wSTt8CRsqY — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) December 11, 2022

After Moist opened with a 3-1 win on Mannfield (Night), Gen.G Mobil1 Racing surged ahead with a 1-0 victory on Aquadome and a 2-1 decision on DFH Stadium — both in overtime.

Moist evened the match with a 2-1 win on Utopia Coliseum (Dusk), but Gen.G Mobil1 Racing secured the title with a 4-1 win on Wasteland (Night) and a 3-2 victory on Neo Tokyo.

The winning lineup for Gen.G Mobil1 Racing featured Jack “ApparentlyJack” Benton and Joseph “noly” Kidd of England and American Nick “Chronic” Iwanski. Noe “Pollo” C. of the United States is the team’s substitute and Braxton “Allushin” Lagarec is the head coach.

Rocket League Championship Series Fall Split Major prize pool:

1. $100,000 — Gen.G Mobil1 Racing

2. $60,000 — Moist Esports

3-4. $25,500 — Team Secret, FaZe Clan

5-8. $12,000 — Karmine Corp, Version1, Oxygen Esports, Team Liquid

9-11. $9,000 — G2 Esports, PWR, Spacestation Gaming

12-14. $6,000 — The Club, Team Falcons, Quadrant

15-16. $3,000 — Pioneers, James Cheese

–Field Level Media