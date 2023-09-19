Galaxy nearing desperation mode entering match vs. Loons

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Galaxy are running out of time if they intend to make a run at a Western Conference playoff berth.

The Galaxy have just seven matches remaining and are six points below the playoff line as they enter a Wednesday night match against Minnesota United at Carson, Calif.

Los Angeles (7-11-9, 30 points) resides in 13th place after losing 4-2 to host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. It was just the Galaxy’s second loss in their past 13 MLS matches (5-2-6).

However, the setback was costly considering the Galaxy have to pass four clubs to make the nine-team conference playoff field.

“At the end of the day we’re going to keep working hard,” Galaxy midfielder Diego Fagundez said. “We’re going to keep grinding.”

Billy Sharp and Maya Yoshida scored goals for the Galaxy in the latest installment of the El Trafico rivalry.

Galaxy coach Greg Vanney feels there are enough matches left for his club to make up ground.

“We’ve got enough points in front of us. We’ve got to perform,” Vanney said. “For us, our home games are really important. The next two games are against teams that we are trying to track down, amongst other games in front of us.”

Minnesota United (9-9-10, 37 points) stand in eighth place in the West and are coming off a 1-0 home loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

The defeat snapped a seven-match unbeaten stretch (3-0-4) in MLS play for United. Minnesota had a 14-6 edge in shots and the Sporting KC goal came in the 84th minute, making the defeat extra frustrating to Loons coach Adrian Heath.

“Obviously, hugely disappointed,” Heath said. “If you reflect on the game, it’s not a fair result.

“It was always going to be tight and the first goal always was going to be massive. We had a couple great chances to get that first goal.”

Minnesota United have fared well in their past four matches with the Galaxy, winning two and tying two.

Emanuel Reynoso and Bongokuhle Hlongwane share the Minnesota goal-scoring lead with six apiece.

Tyler Boyd and Riqui Puig each have a team-best six goals for the Galaxy.

