G2 off to 2-0 start in MSI Rumble Stage

G2 Esports swept both matches Friday to kick off the Rumble Stage of the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational in Busan, South Korea.

Six teams are competing in the Rumble Stage after qualifying through group play, and G2 picked up where they left off.

A perfect 8-0 in the group stage, G2 defeated T1 and Royal Never Give Up on Friday. For T1 and RNG, those were their first losses of the tournament.

Both T1 and RNG finished Day 1 of the Rumble Stage with 1-1 marks. T1 beat PSG Talon, while RNG defeated Evil Geniuses.

PSG and EG also were 1-1 at the end of play on Friday, both having knocked off Saigon Buffalo.

The Rumble Stage is a double round-robin and all matches are best-of-one with the top four teams advancing. The final Knockout Stage is a single-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-five.

Play in the $250,000 League of Legends tournament continues through May 29.

The action continues Saturday with six more matches:

–G2 Esports vs. Evil Geniuses

–Royal Never Give Up vs. PSG Talon

–T1 vs. Saigon Buffalo

–PSG Talon vs. Evil Geniuses

–Royal Never Give Up vs. T1

–Saigon Buffalo vs. G2 Esports

Rumble Stage standings:

1. G2 Esports, 2-0

2. Royal Never Give Up, 1-1

2. PSG Talon, 1-1

2. Evil Geniuses, 1-1

2. T1, 1-1

6. Saigon Buffalo, 0-2

Prize pool and final standings:

1. TBD — $75,000

2. TBD — $50,000

3-4. TBD — $25,000

5-6. TBD — $17,500

7-8. RED Canids, ORDER — $8,325

9-10. Team Aze, DetonatioN FocusMe — $6,675

11. Istanbul Wildcats — $5,000

