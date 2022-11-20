G2 Gozen wins inaugural VCT Game Changers Championship

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

G2 Gozen pulled off a reverse sweep of Shopify Rebellion GC in the grand final to win the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers Championship on Sunday in Berlin.

G2 Gozen claimed a $180,000 first prize for winning the inaugural women-only tournament.

Rebellion took a 2-0 lead by winning 13-9 on both Pearl and Bind. G2 Gozen staved off defeat with a 13-3 rout on Ascent and caught fire from there, prevailing 13-2 on Icebox and 13-5 on Breeze, the decisive map, to win 3-2.

Maryam “Mary” Maher of Bahrain led G2 with 83 kills and a plus-22 kills-deaths differential to earn MVP honors. Teammate Petra “Petra” Stoker of the Netherlands added 79 kills and a plus-19 K-D.

American Kayla “flowerful” Horton guided Rebellion with a match-high 89 kills on a plus-17 K-D. Rebellion settled for a $110,000 second prize.

G2 soared through the upper bracket, taking down X10 Sapphire and Cloud9 White before sweeping Team Liquid Brazil in the upper-bracket final.

All matches were best-of-three until Sunday’s best-of-five grand final.

VCT Game Changers Championship prize pool

1. G2 Gozen — $180,000

2. Shopify Rebellion GC — $110,000

3. Team Liquid Brazil — $80,000

4. Cloud9 White — $50,000

5-6. X10 Sapphire, Guild X — $25,000

7-8. KRU Fem, FENNEL Female — $15,000

–Field Level Media