G2 Esports add Aleksib, XTQZZZ to roster

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

G2 Esports signed Finnish in-game leader Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen from OG on Sunday.

G2 also added French coach Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam and sent Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic to OG.

Aleksib, 24, failed to live up to expectations with OG in 2021 after a successful run with ENCE. He also competed with ENCORE and HAVU Gaming among other clubs.

XTQZZZ, 33, fills the spot left vacant after G2 dismissed Damien “maLeK” Marcel after the PGA Major, a move that left analyst Jan “Swani” Muller in charge. XTQZZZ previously served as the coach of Team Vitality, melty eSport Club and webSPELL Gaming, among others.

G2’s roster consists of France’s Audric “JACKZ” Jug, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac and Nikola “NiKo” Kovac, Russian Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov and Aleksib. XTQZZZ serves as the coach while Frenchmen Kenny “kennyS” Schrub and Francois “AMANEK” Delaunay are benched.

–Field Level Media