FunPlus Phoenix release Valorant team, coach

FunPlus Phoenix released their entire European Valorant team, the organization said Monday.

Reports soon circulated as to where some of the players could wind up as they part ways with the Chinese organization, but it wasn’t immediately clear how FPX would fill out their roster.

Dot Esports reported that Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks of Latvia likely will join NRG’s Valorant team. Natus Vincere is set to sign the “core FPX roster” — Russians Dmitry “SUYGETSU” llyushin and Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky, Sweden’s Pontus “Zyppan” Eek and Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov of Ukraine, the squad’s captain.

Coach Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren of Sweden also has departed.

“After years of thrilling and splendid adventure, today we bid farewell to our glorious Valorant squad,” the organization tweeted. “ANGE1, ardiis, Shao, suygetsu, Zyppan and d00mbr0s, thank you for everything you’ve brought to FPX. We wish all of you the best of luck in your future endeavors”

Dot Esports also reported that NAVI intends to sign Mehmet “cNed” Ipek, formerly of Acend, to fill out the roster.

FunPlus Phoenix finished fourth in Valorant Champions 2022 in September after winning the VCT Stage Two Masters in Copenhagen in July.

