Fuel remain unbeaten at Countdown Cup qualifiers

The Dallas Fuel rolled to a victory Saturday to remain unbeaten in West region qualifying matches for the Overwatch League’s Countdown Cup.

The Fuel (4-0) defeated the London Spitfire 3-0. In other West action, the Washington Justice beat New York Excelsior 3-1 and the San Francisco Shock edged the Atlanta Reign 3-2.

The six teams in the West Region that finish the regular season with the most league points will qualify for the playoffs, while the top three finishers in the East Region will do the same.

The other berths in each playoff bracket will be determined through the play-ins taking place Oct. 14-15 in the East and Oct. 21-22 in the West as part of the Countdown Cup. Seeding for the Countdown Cup is based on results in the ongoing qualifying matches.

Two West playoff bids will be awarded via the Countdown Cup, while one East playoff bid will be at stake.

The double-elimination playoffs begin Oct. 30. The playoff bracket will culminate in the first in-person Grand Finals in three years at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center on Nov. 4. The grand prize is $1 million, while the runner-up team will earn $500,000.

On Saturday, the Fuel made quick work of the Spitfire, winning 2-1 on Lijiang Tower, 3-2 on Eichenwalde and 2-1 on Dorado.

The Justice were forced to rally after Excelsior took the opening map, 2-1 on Nepal. Washington responded with a 2-1 win on Paraiso before earning a 2-0 victory on Junkertown and a 1-0 triumph on Colosseo.

The Shock had to pull out a reverse sweep over the Reign. Atlanta opened with a 2-1 victory on Lijiang Tower and took the second map as well, 3-2 on Paraiso. But the Shock rebounded by taking the next three — 3-2 on Junkertown, 1-0 on Colosseo and 2-1 on Oasis.

Five matches are scheduled for Sunday:

West —

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. New York Excelsior

Washington Justice vs. Atlanta Reign

Toronto Defiant vs. Vancouver Titans

East —

Philadelphia Fusion vs. Guangzhou Charge

Los Angeles Valiant vs. Hangzhou Spark

Overwatch League — Countdown Cup standings, with points, match record and map differential (*clinched playoff berth)

West

1. *Dallas Fuel, 4 points, 4-0, +11

2. *Los Angeles Gladiators, 3 points, 3-0, +8

3. Boston Uprising, 2 points, 2-0, +5

4. Atlanta Reign, 2 points, 2-1, +3

5. Washington Justice, 2 points, 2-1, +1

6. London Spitfire, 2 points, 2-2, -2

T7. Houston Outlaws, 1 point, 1-1, 0

T7. Toronto Defiant, 1 point, 1-2, 0

9. New York Excelsior, 1 point, 1-2, -4

9. *San Francisco Shock, 1 point, 1-3, -4

T11. Paris Eternal, 0 points, 0-2, -5

T11. Florida Mayhem, 0 points, 0-2, -5

13. Vancouver Titans, 0 points, 0-3, -8

East

1. *Seoul Dynasty, 4 points, 4-0, +11

2. Philadelphia Fusion, 2 points, 2-1, +3

3. Chengdu Hunters, 2 points, 2-2, 0

4. Los Angeles Valiant, 2 point, 2-1, -1

5. Guangzhou Charge, 1 point, 1-2, -3

6. *Shanghai Dragons, 1 points, 1-3, -5

7. Hangzhou Spark, 0 points, 0-3, -5

–Field Level Media