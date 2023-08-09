Front Row retains Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Front Row Motorsports exercised its options Wednesday to retain drivers Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Both Michael and Todd are like family to me,” team owner Bob Jenkins said in a news release. “They have been determined to make the team better each season and they just keep fighting to do that. I’m proud of both and now we will be focused on the remainder of 2023 and prepare for 2024 to be even better.”

McDowell, 38, joined Front Row Motorsports in November 2017. Gilliland, 23, came aboard in January 2020.

McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 champion, currently sits just below the playoff cut line in 17th place in the Cup Series standings. He has five top-10 finishes this season, including fourth place at Atlanta last month.

Gilliland is 27th in the standings heading into Sunday’s race at the Indianapolis Road Course. He has finished in the top 10 three times this season in the Cup Series.

FRM also announced Wednesday that is continuing discussions with Truck Series star Zane Smith, who is exploring other opportunities.

–Field Level Media