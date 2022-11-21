Four-star QB Brock Glenn flips from Ohio State to Florida State

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brock Glenn, a four-star quarterback in the Class of 2023, switched his collegiate commitment from Ohio State to Florida State on Monday.

Glenn, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect, is the No. 22 quarterback in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He originally pledged to the Buckeyes in July.

Behind quarterback C.J. Stroud, who’s likely to be a high pick in next spring’s NFL draft, Ohio State has former five-star Kyle McCord waiting in the wings, meaning Glenn might see more playing time by moving to Florida State.

Glenn is from Memphis, Tenn., where Seminoles coach Mike Norvell coached the Memphis Tigers from 2016-19. Glenn is finishing his senior year at Lausanne Collegiate School.

–Field Level Media