Four-star PG Jizzle James, son of Edgerrin, commits to Cincinnati

Edgerrin “Jizzle” James Jr., a four-star point guard prospect in the Class of 2023, committed to play for Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

James, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, was ranked No. 64 overall in the class and No. 9 among point guards by the 247Sports composite ranking.

The star at Olympia High School in Orlando chose the Bearcats over finalists LSU and Georgia.

As Cincinnati prepares to join the Big 12 next year, coach Wes Miller added his second four-star commit of the cycle. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard joins small forward Rayvon Griffith of Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., ranked No. 55 overall in the class.

