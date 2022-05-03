Four international players added to AFC South rosters

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Four players from the NFL’s International Player Pathway program were added to AFC South rosters on Tuesday.

The quartet includes two players form the United Kingdom, with defensive lineman Adedayo Odeleye joining the Houston Texans and defensive back Ayo Oyelola going to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Defensive back Marcel Dabo of Germany headed to the Indianapolis Colts and tight end Thomas Odukoya of the Netherlands joined the Tennessee Titans.

Teams will carry the players on the roster until the end of training camp. They are then eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, granting each club an extra practice squad member who is eligible to be elevated to the active roster during the 2022 season.

“The IPP program is instrumental in the discovery and development of international players, and we are excited the quality of players continues to increase each year,” Damani Leech, NFL Chief Operating Officer of International, said in a news release.

Since the program’s inception in 2017, more than 50 players from 18 countries have trained in the U.S. for a shot at the NFL. Three have played more than 1,000 NFL snaps to date: Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata, Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson and Washington Commanders linebacker Efe Obada.

–Field Level Media