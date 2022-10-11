Fortnite returns to in-person events with $1M FNCS Invitational

Credit: Blast Esports

Fortnite will make its return to in-person esports competitions next month with the FNCS Invitational 2022.

BLAST is producing the tournament, which is scheduled for Nov. 12-13 in Raleigh, N.C. Players will compete for a share of a $1 million prize pool.

In-person Fortnite events had been on hiatus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. BLAST previously produced last year’s FNCS All-Star Showdown and FNCS Grand Royale, which were held online only.

“The return of in-person Fortnite events is a pivotal moment for the FNCS community and BLAST is hugely proud to be able to support in making this happen,” BLAST executive Leo Matlock said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to deliver such a highly-anticipated event further strengthens our partnership with the Fortnite Competitive team.”

BLAST also organizes tournaments for a range of other esports, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant.

–Field Level Media