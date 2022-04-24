Former Patriots LB Clayton Weishuhn killed in crash

Credit: Colin Murphey / San Angelo Standard-Times, San Angelo Standard-Times via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Former NFL linebacker Clayton Weishuhn was killed in a car accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was 62.

Weishuhn died Friday near his hometown of Wall, Texas, after being ejected from his pickup truck. According to the accident report, he drifted into a ditch and overcorrected into a dirt field and wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Weishuhn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weishuhn was a third-round draft pick of the New England Patriots in 1982 and set a franchise record with 229 tackles in 1983.

RIP Clayton Weishuhn pic.twitter.com/uGVE41lpKu — Pats Stat Guy Bob (@PatsStatManBob) April 24, 2022

But he badly injured his left knee in the 1984 season opener against the Buffalo Bills and missed the rest of the season and the following campaign.

He played in just 13 more NFL games — four with the Patriots in 1986 when he dealt with hamstring and groin injuries and nine for the Green Bay Packers in 1987.

Weishuhn was a college star at nearby Angelo State University and had 523 tackles from 1978-81 and helped the school win the 1978 NAIA national title. He was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Honor in 2006.

–Field Level Media