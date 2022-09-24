Former Giants running back wins $28.5M verdict in medical case

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A former New York Giants running back who filed suit against his medical team won a $28.5 million verdict, the New York Post reported.

Michael Cox, now 33, was a seventh-round selection by the Giants in 2013. He played in 14 games that season and four the following season before sustaining serious leg injuries in a game in Seattle.

Surgery was performed by Dr. Dean Lorich, a prominent orthopedic trauma surgeon, at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan to repair Cox’s broken leg, damaged cartilage and injured ankle.

Cox sued the doctor and hospital for unspecified damages in May 2016 on the grounds Lorich didn’t properly treat his ankle, bringing his career to an end. New York Presbyterian Hospital also was a defendant.

The jury that heard the case in Manhattan Supreme Court awarded Cox $15.5 million in future pain and suffering, $1 million for past pain and suffering, and $12 million in lost earnings on Friday, the Post reported.

He was playing on a four-year, $2.3 million contract.

In 2017, Steven North, Cox’s attorney at the time, told the New York Daily News that Lorich didn’t properly treat the talus bone in the player’s ankle.

“It was not even addressed during the subsequent office visits by cleaning it out,” North told the Daily News.

“It got worse and worse and worse to a point where ultimately, Michael went to different doctors, had multiple surgeries, and his career was ruined — he cannot play football anymore.”

In December 2017, Lorich was found dead at his home in what was ruled a suicide. At the time, North told the Daily News that the suit could proceed because Lorich was covered by the hospital’s insurance policy.

–Field Level Media