Former Georgia WR Jermaine Burton to transfer to Alabama

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama may have lost to Georgia in the national championship game, but the rivalry continued off the field Sunday as the Crimson Tide snatched up Georgia transfer wideout Jermaine Burton.

Burton caught 26 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, his sophomore season. He has tallied 53 receptions for 901 yards and eight TDs in his collegiate career thus far.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Burton was a top-100 high school recruit in the Class of 2020.

The Crimson Tide needed to bolster the position, as they will lose their three top wide receivers from last season — Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden — to the NFL draft.

Alabama has used the transfer portal to add other pieces, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech and cornerback Eli Ricks from LSU.

–Field Level Media