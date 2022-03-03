Fnatic, smooya part ways after benching

All esports players expertly move their mouses during the York County School of Technology esports practice, February 19, 2020.Ydr Cc 3 10 20 York Tech Esports

Owen “smooya” Butterfield has parted ways with Fnatic following last month’s benching.

The 22-year-old British AWPer announced his “free agent vibes” Thursday on Twitter.

Free agent vibes Answering all questions on stream today — Owen Butterfield (@smooyacs) March 3, 2022

Before joining Fnatic’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lineup in October 2021, he competed with Movistar Riders, Chaos Esports Club, BIG and Epsilon Esports, among others.

Fnatic elevated Iulian “regali” Harjau to the starting lineup and benched smooya following a disappointing 9th-12th place finish at IEM Katowice.

–Field Level Media