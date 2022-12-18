Flyers grant waiver request of forward Lukas Sedlak

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers placed forward Lukas Sedlak on unconditional waivers at his request.

He said he intends to return to his native Czech Republic and expects to join Pardubice of the country’s top professional league.

“I just felt overall that me playing in NHL, it didn’t bring me what I expected it to bring me and I would rather be home with my family,” Sedlak, 29, said per NHL.com.

The Flyers claimed him off waivers on Oct. 19 from the Colorado Avalanche. With Philadelphia, he played in 27 games and had eight points (three goals, five assists).

Sedlak said he told the Flyers on Friday that he wanted to leave the team, and they accommodated his request on Saturday following a meeting.

Sedlak spent three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2016-19), then played three seasons in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League before returning to the NHL on a one-year deal with the Avalanche.

He played in three games with Colorado before being waived. In 192 career games, he had 18 goals and 17 assists.

–Field Level Media