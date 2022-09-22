Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis likely to miss upcoming season

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis, limited to just four games last season, is unlikely to play in 2022-23.

General manager Chuck Fletcher, talking to reporters on the opening day of training camp on Thursday, detailed the injury plaguing Ellis as one involving his hip, psoas and adductor and said it could be career-threatening.

The psoas are large muscles that run from the lumbar spine through the groin.

The team hadn’t revealed much about Ellis’ injuries since he last played on Nov. 13.

Ellis, 31, was the No. 11 overall pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2009 draft. The Flyers acquired him in a three-team trade involving the Predators and Vegas Golden Knights on July 17, 2021.

In his four games in a Flyers uniform, he had one goal and four assists.

In 562 games with Nashville (2011-21), Ellis tallied 270 points (75 goals, 195 assists), with 16 game-winning goals and a plus-114 rating.

In the offseason, the Flyers acquired defenseman Tony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes signed veteran Justin Braun to add depth at the position.

–Field Level Media