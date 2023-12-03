Florida State and ACC trash CFP committee after playoff snub: ‘What is the point of playing games?’

Florida State and the ACC let it be known today that they are livid about being excluded from this year’s College Football Playoffs despite seemingly meeting the criteria necessary for inclusion in 2023.

Sunday was one of the biggest days in college football this season when the all-mighty CFP committee released their final decision on which four teams will be in this year’s postseason event. Entering the selection process Michigan (13-0, Big Ten champion), Washington (13-0, Pac-12 champion), and Texas (12-1, Big 12 champion) all seemed like logical options for three of the four spots.

While the final opening could be debated, most college football experts expected undefeated ACC champions the Florida State Seminoles to land the much-coveted spot. However, the committee shocked many and instead chose SEC champions Alabama following their big win over defending national champs Georgia on Saturday.

The news was met with surprise and confusion by many college football fans. Yet, it seems like it was not a difficult decision for the committee as their reasoning was apparently based on a belief the team would not be as competitive as their record might suggest without starting quarterback Jordan Travis available.

“Florida State is a different team than it was the first 11 weeks,” CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan told ESPN. “As you look at who they are as a team right now, without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic he brings, they are a different team and the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five.”

Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury last month, however, the team was still able to score a win over Louisville in the ACC championship game with Brock Glenn under center. The freshman actually suited up in place of backup Tate Rodemaker who suffered a concussion before Saturday’s game.

Florida State athletic director says college football playoff system forever damaged

That reasoning did not sit well with Florida State coaches, players, and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips as they blasted the committee’s decision on Sunday afternoon.

“I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games,” Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is OK to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging nonconference games?”

The ACC commissioner called the surprise decision, “unfathomable.”

“Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee’s own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion,” Phillips said. “My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches and their passionate and loyal fans.”

Florida State’s original starting quarterback Jordan Travis took to X following the news to blast the reasoning by claiming he wished he would have broken his leg earlier in the year so the late-season injury would not have had as big an impact on his teammates’ chances to reach the college football playoff.

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

The school’s Athletic Director, Michael Alford, claims the CFP committee’s decision “forever damaged the credibility” of the CFP.

“Wins matter. Losses matter,” Alford said. “Those that compete in the arena know this. Those on the committee who also competed in the sport and should have known this have forgotten it. Today, they changed the way success is assessed in college football, from a tangible metric — winning on the field — to an intangible, subjective one. Predicting the future matters more.

“For many of us, today’s decision by the committee has forever damaged the credibility of the institution that is the College Football Playoff.”