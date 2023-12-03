Florida State out; Alabama in: Social media reacts to final College Football Playoff Rankings

Saturday’s hectic slate of college football had fans stoked for the release of Sunday’s final College Football Playoff rankings. The Florida State Seminoles may have gone undefeated, but star quarterback Jordan Travis’ season-ending injury had many within the industry believing FSU didn’t belong. After mustering just 16 points against Louisville in the ACC Championship game, it’s possible the CFP committee agreed.
Then, we had the Alabama Crimson Tide, who didn’t have as strong of a record as Florida State, at 12-1. Yet, they also face the toughest competition thanks to being in the SEC, as commissioner Greg Sankey alluded to on Saturday. Plus, Nick Saban’s team also knocked off the previously No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, which had to stand for something when evaluating the best teams in college football.
Once again, on Sunday, we found out the CFP committee agreed with that line of thought when the final College Football Playoff Rankings were revealed.
However, not everyone agreed with the CFP’s final rankings. Naturally, those involved with Florida State are absolutely irate at the results. But the Seminoles aren’t the only ones up in arms. Here are some of the best reactions from the final CFP rankings reveal.
Social media reacts to final College Football Playoff Rankings
