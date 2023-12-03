Florida State out; Alabama in: Social media reacts to final College Football Playoff Rankings

Saturday’s hectic slate of college football had fans stoked for the release of Sunday’s final College Football Playoff rankings. The Florida State Seminoles may have gone undefeated, but star quarterback Jordan Travis’ season-ending injury had many within the industry believing FSU didn’t belong. After mustering just 16 points against Louisville in the ACC Championship game, it’s possible the CFP committee agreed.

Then, we had the Alabama Crimson Tide, who didn’t have as strong of a record as Florida State, at 12-1. Yet, they also face the toughest competition thanks to being in the SEC, as commissioner Greg Sankey alluded to on Saturday. Plus, Nick Saban’s team also knocked off the previously No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, which had to stand for something when evaluating the best teams in college football.

Once again, on Sunday, we found out the CFP committee agreed with that line of thought when the final College Football Playoff Rankings were revealed.

However, not everyone agreed with the CFP’s final rankings. Naturally, those involved with Florida State are absolutely irate at the results. But the Seminoles aren’t the only ones up in arms. Here are some of the best reactions from the final CFP rankings reveal.

Social media reacts to final College Football Playoff Rankings

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

Booger McFarland is not happy that Alabama got into the CFP over an undefeated Florida State team.



"To me, this is a travesty to the sport…One team has a loss, and that's Alabama. One doesn't in Florida State." pic.twitter.com/3rhBvvpT1D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023

The college football committee to Florida State pic.twitter.com/sVelUtFe4A — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) December 3, 2023

Florida State is the first Undefeated Power 5 Conference Champion to not get into the College Football Playoff. Despite the ACC having a 6-4 record against the SEC this year. Despite their defense not giving up 30 points in a single game all year. Despite their offense having… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2023

The CFP selection committee decided to screw Florida State. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 3, 2023

“This doesn’t take away from what Florida State accomplished.”



IT LITERALLY DOES JUST THAT — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 3, 2023

The goal is winning all your football games. Florida State did that. I understand the QB situation isn't excellent and they probably aren't better than Alabama right now. But now you're punishing FSU for their Qb getting hurt. Feels wrong — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 3, 2023

Florida State and Central Florida fighting over whose mythical National Championship is better 😭 pic.twitter.com/umplzFq9MS — T (@tdgator9) December 3, 2023

My wife's boyfriend Rick attended Florida State for half a semester back in 2008 and he's absolutely distraught right now.



I just had to drive him to his favorite bar where he likes to drink until he passes out. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) December 3, 2023

Florida State got absolutely hosed. They have Atleast 2 first round picks. Talent all over the field, goes undefeated, and still on the outside looking in. 2-0 vs SEC teams this season. 2014 Buckeyes got in with a third string QB. FSU Shld have been in! — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 3, 2023

Florida State scheduled an SEC powerhouse. They won a power five conference. They won all their games, overcoming adversity along the way. This isn’t figure skating, judges should never have been a part of it. #FSU #CFP — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 3, 2023

The ACC will miss out on at least $6 million in revenue distribution as a result of Florida State’s exclusion from the College Football Playoff. pic.twitter.com/uPMUxplM8v — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 3, 2023

