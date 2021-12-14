Flames add three more players to NHL COVID-19 protocol

Dec 5, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA;Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm (28) celebrates with Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) after scoring a third period goal against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames placed defenseman Noah Hanifin and forwards Milan Lucic and Sean Monahan in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

The trio boosts the team’s total to nine players and one member of the training staff in the protocol.

Team leading goal-scorer Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, Brad Richardson and Adam Ruzicka as well as defensemen Christopher Tanev and Nikita Zadorov entered the protocol on Monday.

The NHL postponed three of the Flames’ games following Monday’s moves.

“Thank you for the well wishes!” Lucic wrote on Twitter. “Our team is 100% vaccinated and some like myself also have a booster. Looking forward to being back on the ice soon!”

Calgary (15-7-6, 36 points), which is mired in a four-game winless skid (0-3-1), tentatively is scheduled to return to the ice on Saturday against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets.

–Field Level Media