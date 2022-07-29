Five-star running back Richard Young commits to Alabama

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Richard Young became the latest five-star recruit in the Class of 2023 to commit to play at Alabama on Friday night.

Young, listed at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, is the No. 2 running back and No. 24 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings. Georgia and Oregon were Young’s other finalists.

“For the next 3 to 4 years I will be taking my talents and academics to the University of Alabama,” Young wrote in a social media post. “Roll Tide!!!”

Young is the fourth five-star to commit to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide this cycle, following cornerback Jahlil Hurley and safeties Caleb Downs and Tony Mitchell. Alabama’s class rose to No. 4 in the country per 247Sports’ rankings.

–Field Level Media