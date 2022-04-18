Five-star Malik Reneau picks Indiana after decommitting from Florida

Credit: Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five-star power forward Malik Reneau committed to play college basketball at Indiana on Monday after reopening his recruitment last month.

Reneau previously committed to Florida, but was released from his letter of intent after Mike White left his post as Gators coach to take over at Georgia.

The No. 28-ranked player in the 247Sports composite is the second five-star to join the Hoosiers’ 2022 class, following combo guard Jalen Hood-Schifino — Reneau’s teammate at Montverde Academy in Florida.

Reneau visited Indiana over the weekend, ESPN reported.

The 6-foot-8 Reneau originally chose Florida over Indiana, Florida State, Arkansas and other programs.

–Field Level Media