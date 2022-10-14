Five-star center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Kentucky

Credit: Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star center considered one of the best overall recruits in the Class of 2023, committed on Friday to play his college basketball at Kentucky.

Bradshaw, a 7-footer from New Jersey, was rated the No. 4 overall recruit in the class by the 247Sports composite rankings and the top center.

He chose John Calipari and the Wildcats over Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Oklahoma State, UCLA and the G League.

Bradshaw originally hinted in a social media post that he planned to announce his decision on Nov. 16, but he locked it in more than a month sooner.

Following Bradshaw’s decision, all eyes will turn to DJ Wagner, the No. 1 overall recruit according to the 247Sports composite. Wagner and Bradshaw are teammates at Camden (N.J.) High School, and experts believe Wagner will choose to play for either Kentucky or Louisville, with his family having ties to both programs.

–Field Level Media