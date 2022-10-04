Five-run fifth inning spurs Guardians past Royals

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Ramirez hit a two-run double and Owen Miller hit a two-run home run in the Cleveland Guardians’ five-run fifth inning to defeat the visiting Kansas City Royals 5-3 Tuesday night.

Ramirez has 19 RBIs against the Royals this season and nine of them have been go-ahead RBIs.

The Guardians (91-70) and Royals (65-96) will conclude a season-long six-game series, and the 2022 regular season, with a matinee Wednesday.

Cal Quantrill (15-5) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out four and didn’t walk anyone. The Guardians are 16-1 in Quantrill’s last 17 starts. He’s never lost to the Royals (6-0).

Quantrill is 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field, matching Vic Raschi’s perfect record in one ballpark. Raschi went 14-0 at Comiskey Park from 1947-55.

Emmanuel Clase allowed an unearned run in the ninth and picked up his 42nd save in 46 chances.

Daniel Lynch (4-13) took the loss. He allowed five runs — all in the fifth — on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Both pitchers cruised early though Lynch had to work around trouble. He walked two batters in the second — both after getting ahead 0-2 — but was able to escape.

The Royals got a soft run off Quantrill in the fifth. Nate Eaton stroked a two-out single to center. He was off on a 2-2 pitch and Nicky Lopez hit a bloop just behind third base, just beyond the reach of third baseman Gabriel Arias. Eaton never slowed down and beat the throw home for a 1-0 lead.

The Guardians returned fire quickly in the bottom of the frame. Myles Straw led off with a single and Amed Rosario hit a one-out single. After a double steal, both runners scored on Ramirez’s double off the top of the wall in left-center field. Ramirez advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Andres Gimenez rolled a two-out single between first and second. Miller then hit a 399-foot home run, ending Lynch’s night.

Eaton scored the Royals’ second run in the eighth. He led off the inning with a single, went to second on a groundout and advanced the next two bases on wild pitches by James Karinchak.

–Field Level Media