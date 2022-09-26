FIFA 23 Global Series to feature first EA Sports Cup

Credit: EA Sports

The first-ever EA SPORTS Cup will headline the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Global Series, Electronic Arts Inc. announced Monday.

The EA SPORTS Cup will be a weekly invitation-only, two-vs.-two competition, starting on Oct. 17 and running for three months.

Each week, 20 of the world’s top duos will face off, featuring such teams as Manchester City Esports, Paris Saint-Germain Esports, Fnatic and Complexity.

The EA Sports Cup will determine a champion from Jan. 16-21, with two teams advancing to the FIFAe Club World Cup 2023.

“Backed by the support of world-class esports organizations and football clubs, the first-ever EA SPORTS Cup is an EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Global Series (FGS 23) monumental moment,” said Brent Koning, VP of EA Esports. “The allure of competition combined with dynamic storytelling unfolding on the pitch will create must-watch entertainment and motivate the masses to start their own competitive journeys in EA SPORTS FIFA 23.”

Meanwhile, the Global Series’ traditional one-vs.-one competition returns to action this week, coinciding with the worldwide release of EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition. A series of one-vs.-one tournaments will take place over the next 10 months, featuring competitors from more than 70 nations.

FUT Division Rivals competition begins Tuesday, with top performers advancing to one of nine FGS Regional Online Qualifiers.

The top 64 FGS 23 performers, determined through Regional Qualifiers or success in partner leagues — including the ePremier League, Virtual Bundesliga, eLaLiga Sander, eLigue 1 Uber Eats, eMLS and eSerieA TIM — will advance to the FGS Playoffs on June 23-25.

The top 24 FGS Playoffs performers advance to the FIFAe World Cup 2023 in late summer 2023, where one will be crowned champion.

Electronic Arts also announced on Monday that the FGS 23 Midseason Major will be held in person in London starting on April 7, 2023.

–Field Level Media