FIBA, skating union latest to ban Russian athletes

Feb 17, 2022; Beijing, China; Anna Shcherbakova (ROC) in the women s figure skating free program during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Several more sports governing bodies are banning Russian teams and athletes from taking part in their competitions following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, FIBA (basketball) and the International Skating Union joined the growing list of organizations to bar Russians. The International Volleyball Federation also removed Russia as the host of the men’s world championships this summer.

FIBA and the ISU both issued statements in support of Ukraine.

“FIBA remains very concerned by the recent events in Ukraine and expresses its deepest sympathies to the victims,” read the statement issued Tuesday. “In line with the International Olympic Committee Executive Board resolution and its reasons, FIBA has announced today that Russian teams and officials will not be allowed to participate in FIBA Basketball and 3×3 Basketball competitions until further notice.”

“FIBA strongly condemns violence and hopes peace will urgently prevail.”

The skating union also banned athletes from Belarus from competing in sanctioned events until further notice, given Belarus’ support of the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

“The ISU Council reiterates its solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the entire Ukrainian people and country,” the ISU said in a statement.

Russian figure skaters, on the women’s side, are the best in the world, and they won’t be competing in the world figure skating championships later this month in Montpellier, France. Russian Anna Shcherbakova won the gold medal and Alexandra Trusova the silver last month at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Their teammate, 15-year-old teammate Kamila Valieva, finished fourth after a disastrous long program that culminated a week in which she was found to have taken a banned substance in December but still was allowed to compete in women’s singles.

Already, FIFA ruled the Russians can’t compete in upcoming men’s World Cup soccer qualifiers. The Norwegian Ski Federation said Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to take part in upcoming events in Norway. UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris, and Formula 1 canceled the Russian Grand Prix.

On Monday, the International Ice Hockey Federation barred Russia and Belarus from its events until further notice and pulled the world junior championships, set to begin in December, from Novosibirsk, Russia.

Esports organizer BLAST Premier also announced Tuesday that Russian-based teams will not be invited to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive events for the “foreseeable future.”

–Field Level Media