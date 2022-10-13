Felony charges against Emoni Bates to be dismissed

Credit: Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

The felony charges against Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates will be dismissed next week, his attorney told ESPN on Thursday.

Bates, a five-star recruit who began his collegiate career at Memphis, was arrested last month on weapons charges in Superior Township, Mich. Eastern Michigan suspended him pending resolution of the felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.

Attorney Steve Haney told ESPN that Bates is in the process of being reinstated by the school and that the charges are set to be dismissed Wednesday in Washtenaw County Circuit Court.

Haney said he negotiated a plea deal with the prosecutor’s office. In exchange for the dismissal of all felony counts, Bates is expected to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempted illegal transportation of a weapon. That charge would be dismissed upon completion of a misdemeanor diversion program.

“It’s my understanding he’s actively being cleared by the school administration to return to campus today to resume his studies and his basketball career,” Haney told ESPN. “I’m very pleased this matter has been resolved so Emoni can get back to school and join his teammates.”

Bates was arrested after a Sept. 18 traffic stop. According to Haney, Bates had borrowed the vehicle that had a gun inside it.

Bates, a 6-foot-9 forward, played in just 18 games for Memphis last season due to back troubles. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds and shot 38.6 percent from the field.

Bates entered the transfer portal following the season.

The 247Sports composite listed Bates as the No. 1 small forward and No. 5 overall player in the 2022 class before he later reclassified to 2021 and signed with Memphis.

