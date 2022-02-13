Felix Auger-Aliassime wins first career title in Rotterdam

Sep 24, 2021; Boston, MA, USA; Felix Auger-Aliassime of Team Europe during the Laver Cup at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Richard Cashin-USA TODAY Sports

Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP Tour title Sunday, easily defeating top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 6-2 at the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

For the 21-year-old Canadian, it was his ninth career final. And from the outset, the third-seeded Auger-Aliassime took command when he broke Tsitsipas’ serve in the first game of the 78-minute match.

Auger-Aliassime served with authority throughout the match: seven aces, no double faults and no break points. He won 93 percent (26 of 28) of points on his first serve.

The win continues a good start to 2022 for Auger-Aliassime, who helped Canada win the ATP Cup in January and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he fell to world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

–Field Level Media