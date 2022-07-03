FC Dallas seek better performance at home vs. Inter Miami

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas will try to get back to winning on their home pitch when they host Inter Miami CF on Monday in an interconference meeting in Frisco, Texas.

Dallas (7-5-5, 26 points) heads home after a 3-1 loss at Los Angeles FC on Wednesday, its fourth setback in its past six matches. Dallas has just one victory over that stretch — a 3-1 win at Orlando City — and has dropped two straight matches at home.

Dallas has not lost three straight MLS matches on its home pitch since 2011.

Jesus Ferreira scored Dallas’ lone goal on Wednesday on a direct free kick in the 38th minute that tied the match. But the visitors had no answer for league-leading LAFC after halftime.

The loss on Wednesday followed up a 2-2 draw at Austin FC in which Dallas led deep into the second half.

“We’ve played against two of the best teams in the league, LAFC and Austin, away, and you can expect that you’re not getting the result that you want,” FC Dallas coach Nico Estevez said. “But I think the overall performance was good in both games.”

Ferreira became the first player to reach double-digit goals this season with his 10th strike of the season Wednesday.

Inter Miami (6-7-3, 21 points) travel to Texas on a run of three victories in their past four matches, including a 2-1 win at home over Minnesota United on June 25.

Reserve Indiana Vassilev was the difference in the win against Minnesota, scoring in the 87th minute to tie the match and again in the 90th to reverse Miami’s fortunes.

Miami’s three wins in its recent successful run have all come at home. The Herons have dropped 10 of their past 13 games on the road and have suffered shutouts in their last four matches away from home.

Miami’s last goal on the road was in a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on April 16.

“Our coaching staff has been talking a lot the past few weeks about the away games,” Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said. “At home, we are very strong. We win a lot of games, and I see a team with a lot of confidence. But we have to win points away to reach our goals. We have to be more ruthless and take the opportunities that come our way, make that final pass, the final assist.”

FC Dallas defeated Inter Miami 2-1 in October 2020 in the teams’ only MLS meeting to date.

–Field Level Media