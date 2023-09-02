FC Dallas, Atlanta United split points in wild draw

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A goal by FC Dallas’ Bernard Kamungo in the 62nd minute countered a tally four minutes earlier by Atlanta United’s Saba Lobjanidze and produced a 2-2 draw on Saturday in a back-and-forth match in Frisco, Texas.

Dallas (9-10-7, 34 points) was playing its third contest in eight days and looked the worse for wear despite scoring the first and last goal of the match.

Atlanta (11-8-9, 42 points) split the points and hasn’t posted back-to-back road wins since August 2021.

Dallas broke on top early as Paul Arriola took a centering pass from Jesus Ferreira in the fourth minute at the end of a fast break into the Atlanta defensive zone and beat Five Stripes goalkeeper Brad Guzan to the center of the goal.

Atlanta tried to get back in it immediately when Giorgos Giakoumakis shot was stopped by Dallas keeper Jimmy Maurer in the sixth minute.

Ferreira and Arriola teamed up again in the 37th minute for an excellent scoring opportunity but the former’s shot clanged off the right post, keeping the score at 1-0. Dallas’ Alan Velasco had another chance to add to the lead five minutes later but was turned away by Guzan at the top center of the goal.

Atlanta eventually tied the match in the 44th minute on Giakoumakis’ header from very close range off a feed into the box from Thiago Almada.

The Five Stripes took the lead in the 58th minute as Lobjanidze found the bottom left corner on an assist by Santiago Sosa. But that was short-lived as Dallas answered four minutes later when Kamungo ripped a shot from outside of the box past Guzan after gathering in a pass from Jose Martinez.

Almada had two shots stopped by Maurer in the 65th and 70th minutes that could have put the visitors in front. And then the Toros looked to have taken the lead in the 76th minute on a header into the net by Marco Farfan but the goal was disallowed by VAR decision because of offsides.

