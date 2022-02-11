FaZe Clan subbing jks for ropz at IEM Katowice

All esports players expertly move their mouses during the York County School of Technology esports practice, February 19, 2020.Ydr Cc 3 10 20 York Tech Esports

Justin “jks” Savage will replace Robin “ropz” Kool in the FaZe Clan lineup for the upcoming IEM Katowice 2022 after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team made the announcement Thursday on Twitter, saying ropz “will rejoin the starting lineup following his recovery & quarantine as soon as it is safe for him to do so.”

Standing in as the 5th member of our professional CS:GO roster to begin IEM Katowice, please welcome @COL_jks! ropz will rejoin the starting lineup following his recovery & quarantine as soon as it is safe for him to do so. #FaZeUp pic.twitter.com/elTfdTBKwh — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) February 10, 2022

A 26-year-old Australian rifler, jks spent the past three months on the Complexity Gaming bench. He previously played for 100 Thieves and Renegades.

The rest of the FaZe Clan lineup consists of Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Havard “rain” Nygaard, Helvijs “broky” Saukants and Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken.

The 24-team, $1 million IEM Katowice 2022 event begins Sunday with FaZe Clan facing Sprout in a best-of-one upper bracket Round 1 match.

–Field Level Media