FaZe Clan drop Fortnite pro Cented after racial slur

Credit: FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan parted ways with Fortnite pro Evan “Cented” Barron following his use of a racial slur during a livestream.

The 19-year-old Canadian joined FaZe Clan in March 2021 following a two-year stint with Team Liquid.

“FaZe is constantly evolving and we expect our members to do the same,” the team posted Sunday on Twitter.

“Cented is permanently removed from FaZe due to his use of hate speech. We, and the gaming community at large can’t tolerate discriminatory language any longer.”

Cented apologized in a TwitLonger post.

“I had a once in a lifetime opportunity to be an example, a role model and arguably a decent human being and chose not to,” he wrote, in part. “I chose to put myself and everything I represent in jeopardy by being immature. I am ashamed of myself and my actions.”

