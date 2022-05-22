FaZe Clan beats Natus Vincere to win PGL Antwerp

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

FaZe Clan swept Natus Vincere in Sunday’s grand final to claim the title at the PGL Major Antwerp in Belgium.

FaZe won the first map in overtime, 19-16 on Inferno, before finishing the job by beating NaVi 16-10 on Nuke to earn the $500,000 grand prize.

FaZe began their journey in the Legends Stage, the middle stage of the first major of the season. They went 3-1 to advance to this weekend’s Champions Stage with seven other teams.

After needing three maps to beat Ninjas in Pyjamas 2-1 in the quarterfinals, FaZe swept Team Spirit in Saturday’s semifinal match before doing the same to NaVi on Sunday.

Helvijs “broky” Saukants of Latvia led FaZe with 53 kills and a plus-16 kills-to-deaths differential, both game highs. Teammate Havard “rain” Nygaard of Norway scored 52 kills with a plus-12 K-D.

Russia’s Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy posted 47 kills and a plus-7 for NaVi, which took home $150,000 for their second-place finish.

The Champions Stage was an eight-team single-elimination bracket played on the heels of the Challenger Stage (May 9-12) and Legends Stage (May 14-17). The Swiss System format was used to determine which eight teams would advance in each prior stage.

Champions Stage seeding was based on final standings in the Legends Stage. Champions Stage matches were all best-of-three.

PGL Major Antwerp prize pool:

1. FaZe Clan — $500,000

2. Natus Vincere — $150,000

3-4. Team Spirit, ENCE — $70,000

5-8. FURIA Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Copenhagen Flames, Heroic — $35,000

9-11. G2 Esports, Team Vitality, Imperial Esports — $8,750

12-14. BIG, Cloud9, Outsiders — $8,750

15-16. Bad News Eagles, Team Liquid — $8,750

17-19. forZe, Astralis, MIBR — no prize

20-22. Complexity, Eternal Fire, IHC Esports — no prize

23-24. 9z Team, Renegades — no prize

–Field Level Media